Please pray for me as I am the messiah of Biafra -Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has called on his parents to pray for him because he’s the messiah of Biafra. Kanu’s declaration was disclosed by his brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, in a recent interview. Noting that the IPOB leader remains committed to the restoration for Biafra, Kanu’s brother said,…

The post Please pray for me as I am the messiah of Biafra -Nnamdi Kanu appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

