PLSG organises Mathematics workshop for students

Worried by the perception of mathematics as a difficult subject resulting in mass failure during examinations, the Plateau government has organised an arithmetic workshop for students in public schools. According to Mr Joseph Mairiga, the Commissioner for Secondary Education, 120 students are participating in the first phase which began on Monday in Jos. “The workshop is aimed at instilling confidence in the students during mathematics examinations; we intend to do that by guiding them on how to understand and solve given problems,” he said.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

