Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PLSG organises Mathematics workshop for students

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Worried by the perception of mathematics as a difficult subject resulting in mass failure during examinations, the Plateau government has organised an arithmetic workshop for students in public schools. According to Mr Joseph Mairiga, the Commissioner for Secondary Education, 120 students are participating in the first phase which began on Monday in Jos. “The workshop is aimed at instilling confidence in the students during mathematics examinations; we intend to do that by guiding them on how to understand and solve given problems,” he said.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.