PMB Has Delivered On Promises In Two Years – Ekiti APC

By ALO ABIOLA,

Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has scored the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration high on the programmes and policies implemented within the last two years it assumed office.

In a statement by its state Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbsun, in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, the party commended president Buhari on the successes recorded in the security of lives and property of Nigerians across the country, citing in particular the relative peace in the Niger Delta and defeat of Boko Haram in the North-East.

It also praised the APC-led Federal Government for the adequate funding and restoration of confidence in the military to record the successes in the two theatres of war in the country.

Olatunbosun said this made the gallant performance by the military possible, even as he noted that the empowerment schemes through increased funding of amnesty programmes and cleansing of the Ogoniland were worthy initiatives that ensured the successes recorded in the stabilisation process for peace to reign in the volatile regions.

On the economy, Olatunbsun said: “In spite of the recession and crippling corruption by the past administration, President Buhari has successfully applied the nation’s funds, such as bailout and Budget Support Facility cash, to address the pressing needs of Nigerian workers, including providing social security safe net for vulnerable Nigerians through N-Power MDG empowerment schemes.

“The faithful implementation of Bank Verification Number (BVN) and Treasury Single Account (TSA) policies has elicited confidence in Nigeria’s financial system, resulting in international and local supports to lift Nigeria out of recession.”

He added: “Under President Buhari, democracy has thrived through strict adherence to the separation of powers, as the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary function more smoothly and openly, leading to greater efficiency in running of the institutions of government, which has in return led to more confidence in Nigeria systems in international community.

“Internationally, Buhari has taken Nigeria out of mistrust through disciplined leadership and loyalty of his team, which has elicited confidence at home and abroad for the President’s leadership.

“So far, President Buhari has fulfilled his promises to the Nigerian people and we believe that the current budget that addresses issues and programmes that will touch the lives of Nigerians will be faithfully implemented to address the promises that APC-led administration made to Nigerians.”

