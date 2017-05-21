PMB Renames FUOYE After Late General Adebayo

BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

President Muhammadu Buhari has renamed the Federal University, Oye Ekiti after the late military governor of the old Western Region, Major General Adeyinka Adebayo.

He made this pronouncement yesterday at the funeral service of the late General, held at All Saints Anglican Church, Iyin Ekiti.

Buhari who was represented by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo posited that the honour was done to immortalize Adebayo for his immense contributions to the unity and development of the Nigerian nation.

He said: “This is a celebration of life of sacrifice and dedication to one’s community and nation. General Adebayo was a fine gentleman and the 1st indigenous Chief of Army Staff who Mr. President had harmonious relationship with.

“To let you know how respectable this man was to President Buhari, the President personally instructed me to be here. General Adebayo had

demonstrated that one must learn how to impact on the community where he has the opportunity of serving. As a military officer, he did well and a military governor, he served the people selflessly.

“As a military officer in 1967, he fought hard to prevent the rebel

army from making incursion into Lagos, the then Federal Capital Territory. He headed the post war conciliation committee for the integration of the Igbos back to Nigeria. In fact, his military trajectory was a case study in Nigeria.

“General Adebayo did not only serve Nigeria, he served with integrity. In the struggle for democracy in Nigeria, General Adebayo was a member of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO). Since 1999, he had been encouraging southwest governors on the need to bring back the old glories, because he didn’t like the way the southwest was falling behind in education and agriculture.

“General Adebayo had left the right inheritance, and this was not money but good character and I want the coming leadership to emulate what his iconic life represented”, he concluded.

Also speaking, the primate of Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Nicholas Okoh told Nigerian leaders to eschew corruption and massive looting of the treasury, saying death will surely come one day.

Okoh who was represented by Arch Bishop, George Lasebikan described Adebayo as a man of great “Human disposition, forthright ,disciplined and focused” , saying these sterling qualities helped his career in no small measure. “Nigeria is in trouble because our leaders are self-serving.

