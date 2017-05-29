#PMBFailuresAt2 | Nigerians on Twitter Rate Buhari’s Govt ‘F9’, Two Years After #DemocracyDay
Some Nigerian citizens have taken to micro-blogging site Twitter to declare their scorecard for the Muhammadu Buhari administration two years after it came into office on May 29, 2015.
Tweeting via the hashtag, #PMBFailuresAt2, the comments rated the Buhari administration a failure.
See some of the tweets below;
Baba LIED in 2015 but reality kicks in, in 2017. #PMBFailuresAt2 #DemocracyDay pic.twitter.com/J1mONVBrzL
— #OtodoGbame (@ThaVincent) May 29, 2017
@MBuhari your government is terrorizing innocent citizens #PMBFailuresAt2
— Senior_man (@Uncleprank) May 29, 2017
CHUDE was the one who wore Buhari IGB clothing during the campaign, even told us that Buhari had an Igbo son in-law #PMBFailuresAt2 https://t.co/lV7c7kdm4Q
— Emeks (@PeeExcellence) May 29, 2017
Buhari’s Govt turned basic & mundane acts of Governance into celebrated accomplishments, and dumb supporters rejoiced. #PMBFailuresAt2
— Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) May 29, 2017
Chai!!! #PMBFailuresAt2 https://t.co/PcvsViF9yo
— Ebube D Statesman (@akaebube) May 29, 2017
We will fix power in 6months. Now how far? #PMBFailuresAt2
— Dan Iyamiri Arewa (@onuoh2) May 29, 2017
More jobs were lost during @MBuhari than any other administration.#Shame on you.@NkirukaNistoran @segalink#KadunaRebirth #PMBFailuresAt2 pic.twitter.com/bMVuQoTgeQ
— Muhammad Darazo (@MuhdDarazo) May 29, 2017
Those guys who trekked during the win were prophets. they showed us to get ready to trek #PMBFailuresAt2
— Mazi Daniel (@HonDaniel23) May 29, 2017
When u vote an incompetent person who couldn’t make good SSCE pass, ur result will always b failure even if prof is the vice#PMBFailuresAt2 pic.twitter.com/EGK1hgC4k1
— Muhammad Darazo (@MuhdDarazo) May 29, 2017
⒈ #DemocracyDay
⒉ #AccessFamilyFortunePromo
⒊ #PMBFailuresAt2
⒋ #AjumoseAt6
⒌ #GoodMorningNigeriaShow
2017/5/29 11:35 WAT
— Trendinalia Nigeria (@trendinaliaNG) May 29, 2017
Desperate young groom proposes & marries a WELL KNOWN Barren OLD woman, 2yrs on, his heart is broken cos she can’t have kids #PMBFailuresAt2 https://t.co/HT4lcTAl1b
— Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) May 29, 2017
68. Guaranteeing that women are adequately represented in government appointments and providing greater opportunities.#PMBFailuresAt2
— Yemie Fasipe (@YemieFASH) May 29, 2017
Today is #DemocracyDay
Mr President is abroad for Medical care
They scammed you 2yrs ago. #PMBFailuresAt2 pic.twitter.com/amV533eNaW
— Ebube D Statesman (@akaebube) May 29, 2017
It is already 2 years. My stones are ready. These people are so shameless to stand before us and talk of achievements.#PMBFailuresAt2 pic.twitter.com/0mabwAGU19
— Muhammad Darazo (@MuhdDarazo) May 29, 2017
The biggest step towards fighting corruption in Nigeria is the FOI bill; Buhari has refused to tell us his medical expenses #PMBFailuresAt2
— Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) May 29, 2017
The FG should leave #DemocracyDay celebrations to states like Lagos, Anambra that have achieved something since 2015 #PMBFailuresAt2
— Chigozie Bashua (@cheve1810) May 29, 2017
39. Enacting a national mortgage system that will lend at single digit interest rates for purchase of owner occupier houses #PMBFailuresAt2
— The Nigerian Wailers (@NGRWailers) May 29, 2017
Osinbajo as a preacher can make FG smell like roses.
Mouth no dey pay school fees
To waka for market no put food for table #PMBFailuresAt2 pic.twitter.com/aXixk45OPB
— Adéyẹmí ‘Bọ̀wálé (@adeyemibowale) May 29, 2017
