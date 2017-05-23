PMG-MAN lauds Executive Order on security of medicines

By Sola Ogundipe

THE Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Group of the Manufacturer’s Association of Nigeria, PMG-MAN, has lauded the recent Executive Order on support for Local Content in Public Procurement.

It would be recalled that on the 18th of May 2017, an Executive Order signed by Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo mandated all MDAs of Government to grant preference to local manufacturers of goods and service providers in their procurement activities.

The Executive Order went on to direct that Made-in-Nigeria products should be given preference in the procurement of relevant items, mandating that at least 40 per cent of the procurement spending of all MDAs of the Federal Government must be expended to locally manufactured goods or services.

Locally made medicines were also expressly specified in Section 4F as a key category covered by the Executive Order.

In a statement, PMGMAN’s Chairman, Mr Okey Akpa, said industry analysis of the Executive Order showed it had potential to enable Nigeria achieve Medicines’ Security as well as boost National Self Sufficiency in Pharmaceuticals and related Health Commodities.

Calling for its faithful implementation, Akpa who said the Executive Order represents the most expeditious and effective approach to guarantee Nigerians’ sustainable access to high quality and affordable medicines, said it had potential to stimulate massive employment in the sector, improve the economy and facilitate export of Nigerian medicines to neighbouring countries.

Also speaking, Executive Secretary PMG-MAN, Dr. Obi Adigwe, reiterated PMGMAN’s willingness to develop partnerships aimed at improving sustainable access to healthcare.

He said one of such strategic partnerships is the upcoming Pharma Forum at The Transcorp Hilton on the 25th of May aimed at integrating Local Drugs’ Manufacturing and Effective Supply Chain Management.

In 2017, PMG-MAN has partnered with the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria. Prominent private sector leaders that sit on the Board include Mr Jim Ovia and Mr. Aliko Dangote.

The post PMG-MAN lauds Executive Order on security of medicines appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

