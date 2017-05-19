Pochettino: No Reason For Kane To Leave Spurs

Mauricio Pochettino says he sees no reason for striker, Harry Kane to leave White Hart Lane in the transfer window .

The England international scored four goals in the 6-1 thrashing of Leicester to move clear of the goalscoring charts and is in line to claim his second successive Golden Boot.

Reports claim Kane might be tempted to leave Tottenham in the transfer window, with Manchester United keen on his signature, but Pochettino does not see that happening.

“It’s fantastic for him. It’s a season where again he fights for to be the top scorer in the Premier League,” he told Sky Sports of Kane.

“What can we say about him? He’s one of the best strikers in the world. Now he has to keep going and try to finish in the best way and look forward to next season.

“It’s very clear. I think I told you many times that we will keep the players we want to keep and maybe sell the players that we want to sell.

“Like always, every season, every summer, it’s possible. But we are so, so, so, so calm about our key players and they are very happy here.

“We’re building a very exciting project. There’s no reason for players like Harry to leave the club.

“The team has worked so hard in the last three seasons to settle on principles and play how we play.

“We have to improve the squad again and try next season and the season after to not only keep the performance but to win some trophies. This group deserves to win something.”

