Pogba, Bailly, Smalling return to Manchester United training – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Pogba, Bailly, Smalling return to Manchester United training
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester United coach, Jose Mourinho, has been handed an injury boost, following the return of Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly to training. The quartet trained with the rest of the squad, ahead of their Europa League game …
What time and channel is Celta Vigo vs Manchester United? TV information and more ahead of Europa League semi-final
The Stricken One gets some relief
Celta Vigo v Man United: Nolito backing former side to beat Europa League favourites
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!