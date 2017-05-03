Pogba, Bailly, Smalling return to Manchester United training – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Pogba, Bailly, Smalling return to Manchester United training
Manchester United coach, Jose Mourinho, has been handed an injury boost, following the return of Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly to training. The quartet trained with the rest of the squad, ahead of their Europa League game
