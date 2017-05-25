Pogba dedicates trophy to victims of Manchester terror attack

Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, has dedicated their 2-0 win over Ajax in the Europa League final, to victims of the Manchester terror attack this week. The club’s record signing opened the scoring in the 18th minute via a deflection, before Henrikh Mkhitaryan sealed victory early in the second half. Pogba, who recently lost his…

