Pogba Leads Man Utd To Emotional Europa League Triumph

In the most painful of weeks for their city, Manchester United provided a fitting tribute on Wednesday by winning the Europa League with one of their most clinical performances of the season.

The 2-0 win over Ajax came less than 48 hours after the terrorist attack which claimed 22 lives at the Manchester Arena, but United’s players deserve all the plaudits that come their way for their response in the face of adversity.

Paul Pogba, himself coming to terms with the recent death of his father, was wonderful all night and scored United’s crucial first goal. Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s second soon after half-time allowed the hordes from the north-west of England to celebrate both their team and their city without the nervous tension which has engulfed many of their fixtures this season.

It felt like Ajax’s fluid, attacking style of play actually played into United’s hands in the end as the space they left in behind allowed Jose Mourinho’s side to finds the gaps in which they revel. What is certain is that United felt destined to win even before Pogba opened the scoring.

As Pogba pointed to the skies after finishing off a fine team move with a deflected 20-yard effort, the emotion poured out both on the pitch and in the stands. When Mkhitaryan followed up with number two there was no less sentiment. It just felt right that this was to be United’s night.

Mourinho made a decision some weeks ago to apply his team’s focus to the Europa League in their race for a Champions League spot next term. It was a determination which courted plenty of attention, with the risk of resting United’s hopes on a single game causing concern for some.

The post Pogba Leads Man Utd To Emotional Europa League Triumph appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

