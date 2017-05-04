Pages Navigation Menu

Pogba returns for United semi-final trip to Celta

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Football

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba attends a team training session at the club's training complex near Carrington, west of Manchester in northwest England on May 3, 2017, ahead of their UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg football match against Celta Vigo. Paul ELLIS / AFP

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho recalled the world’s most expensive player Paul Pogba for his side’s Europa League semi-final, first leg at Celta Vigo on Thursday.

Pogba’s return is one of six changes to the United side from Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Swansea City.

Captain Wayne Rooney is one of those to drop to the bench as Henrikh Mikhitaryan and Jese Lingaard support Marcus Rashford up front in the absence of injured top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The fit again Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Juan Mata all have to settle for places on the bench as Eric Bailly and Daley Blind continue at centre-back.

Celta make just one change to the side that saw off Genk in the quarter-finals as Facundo Roncaglia comes into central defence in place of Andreu Fontas.

Celta Vigo (4-3-3)

Sergio Alvarez; Hugo Mallo (capt), Gustavo Cabral, Facundo Roncaglia, Jonny; Nemanja Radoja, Pablo Hernandez, Daniel Wass; Iago Aspas, John Guidetti, Pione Sisto

Coach: Eduardo Berizzo (ARG)

Manchester United (4-3-3)

Sergio Romero; Antonio Valencia (capt), Eric Bailly, Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian; Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba; Jese Lingaard, Marcus Rashford, Henrikh Mikhitaryan

Coach: Jose Mourinho (POR)

Referee: Sergei Karasev (RUS)

