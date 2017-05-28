Pogba visits Mecca for the start of Ramadan – NAIJ.COM
Pogba visits Mecca for the start of Ramadan
Manchester United star Paul Pogba marked the start of the holy month of Ramadan by travelling to Saudi Arabia. His trip comes three days after he helped Manchester United win the Europa League trophy with a 2 – 0 victory over Ajax in Stockholm, a match …
