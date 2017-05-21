Police allegedly reject 10-year-old boy suspected to have been kidnapped in Ogun (Photos)

According to Badero-Olusola Oluwaseyi Maiyegun-General who shared the story on Facebook he wrote;

‘This 10 year boy suspected to have been kidnapped and dropped in Odogbolu today said he’s from Itele and his name is Dada.

According to the information, he’s been taken to the police station but was allegedly rejected and the samaritans were told to return him to wherever they found him.

If this boy looks in anyway familiar to you or you know what can be done to reunite him with his family in Itele, please visit Idera Mosque, Isale Oja Odogbolu. That is where he’s currently being kept and tended to.

Please share!

Maiyegun ‘

If true, then too bad!! Another photo after the cut



