Police Arraign Commissioner In Court Over Granite Theft

Police yesterday arraigned a Commissioner in Ekiti State, Dare Omotoso, before a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado Ekiti for theft.

Omotoso, who is Commissioner in the state Local Government Service Commission (LGSC), appeared in court on Wednesday for allegedly stealing granite worth over N5 million.

The 64-year- old man, according to the charge sheet, between August and September 2016 stole granites and stone dust valued at N5, 140, 800.00 (Five Million, One Hundred and Forty Thousand, Eight Hundred Naira).

He pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.

The materials are property of Primadet and Co. Ltd, an offence contrary to Section 390(9) Criminal Code C16 Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Caleb Leramo, told the court that he has assembled five witnesses to testify against the accused person in the course of the trial however, applied for an adjournment to study the case file and documents relevant to the case.

Defence counsel, O.B. Farounbi, urged the court to grant Omotoso bail in line with Section 15 of Ekiti State Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2013.

The lawyer who described his client as a well respected person in the society who is serving as a commissioner in the state promised that the accused would always make himself available for trial whenever the matter is called.

Chief Magistrate Adesoji Adegboye granted Omotoso bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties with verifiable addresses in like sum, one of which must be a senior civil servant.

He subsequently adjourned the case to June 9 for hearing.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

