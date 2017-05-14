Police arrest 10 suspected thieves in Jigawa

The Police in Jigawa have arrested 10 suspected thieves in Dutse Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Jinjiri Abdu, confirmed the arrest of the suspects in an interview with the to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Sunday.

Jinjiri said that the male suspects, aged between 18 and 19, were apprehended over alleged house breaking and theft in Dutse and Taura local government areas.

He added that a laptop computer, two sets of plasma Television sets and a number of mobile phones were among the items recovered from the suspects.

The spokesperson said the suspects have also stolen other items in Kano.

Investigations by NAN Correspondent in Takur site quarters revealed that the suspects have been terrorizing residents of the area, including the neighboring Godiya Miyetti and Olayinka Sule quarters by breaking into shops and houses to steal.

The suspects allegedly broke into over 10 shops and houses within the last two weeks and stole valuables and food stuff.

According to police spokesman, the suspects would soon be charged to court after Investigation.

Jinjiri urged members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious characters to the nearest Police station for prompt action.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

