Police arrest 2 doctors, nurses who helped Lagos pastor procure four abortions on teenage girl

May 29, 2017

The Police in Lagos State have arrested two medical doctors and two nurses who allegedly carried out abortions on a teenager, who was impregnated by a pastor at the Agodo-Egbe branch of a popular Pentecostal church. The victim was rushed to the hospital and later discharged after it was discovered that the pregnancy was not properly evacuated. […]

