Police arrest 2 over killing of Enugu State Deputy Governor’s orderly

The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested two suspected bandits responsible for the killing of Sgt. Helen Sunday, the orderly of Enugu State Deputy Governor, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo.

A statement by the Spokesman of the command, SP Ebere Amaraizu, issued in Enugu on Wednesday, said the arrest was effected by the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the command.

The orderly was killed by the armed gang on May 9 while she was returning from work.

Amaraizu said that the squad acting on a well-coordinated operation borne out of intelligence information, rounded-up the gang.

“The suspects, Emmanuel Onyeabor and Kanu Oti , were arrested a day after the incident at their various hideouts at Lomalinda axis of Independence Layout and Amorji Nike axis of Abakpa, Enugu, after a gun duel which left the suspects fatally injured,” he said.

He said that the command had launched a manhunt for some members of the gang who escaped with gunshot wounds.

The police spokesman urged members of the public and hospital operators to avail the police with information about anyone seen with bullet wounds.

He said that the suspects who confessed to the crime said that their motive was to rob their victim and not to kill her.

He said that the orderly, who was rushed to a nearby hospital by public-spirited individuals, was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.

Amaraizu said that the police had recovered the deceased’s Infinix cell phone amongst other items from the suspects’ hideouts.

The post Police arrest 2 over killing of Enugu State Deputy Governor’s orderly appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

