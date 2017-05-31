Police arrest 3 kidnappers of Lagos college students

The Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Inspector- General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, says it has arrested three suspects in connection with the kidnapping of six students of Model College, Igbonla, Lagos. He said the suspects were arrested on Tuesday in Benin According to ACP Abba Kyari, the three suspects arrested have been involved in various kidnap incidents within the country. “Three of the militant kidnappers, who left the creek and came to Benin to visit one of their members that was injured in a recent gun battle with security agents, were arrested by IRT in Benin.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

