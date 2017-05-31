Police arrest 3 suspected kidnappers of Lagos college students

The Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Inspector- General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, says it has arrested three suspects in connection with the kidnapping of six students of Model College, Igbonla, Lagos.

He said the suspects were arrested on Tuesday in Benin

According to ACP Abba Kyari, the three suspects arrested have been involved in various kidnap incidents within the country.

“Three of the militant kidnappers, who left the creek and came to Benin to visit one of their members that was injured in recent gun battle with security agents, were arrested by IRT in Benin.

“The suspects are Egelu Endurance, aka Jubby, 25, a native of Abere town in Ovia South L.G.A Edo; Stanley Yomi Irabomini, 25, aka Powei from Ovia South LGA of Edo State and Bentel Endurance, 24, also from Ovia South LGA Edo State.

Kyari said the suspects have confessed to have participated in the kidnapping of prominent personalities in Lagos and Ogun state.

“The suspects claimed they came to Benin to see their injured colleague and relax for a while before going back to the creek.”

He said that effort to arrest remaining gang members and rescue the school children was in progress.

The post Police arrest 3 suspected kidnappers of Lagos college students appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

