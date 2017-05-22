Police arrest 50 Biafra agitators in Ebonyi – Daily Trust
Police arrest 50 Biafra agitators in Ebonyi
Daily Trust
By Nabob Ogbonna,Abakaliki | Publish Date: May 22 2017 4:01PMNo fewer than fifty members of Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and its sister group, Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) were on Monday arrested by the …
50 pro-Biafra agitators arrested
