Police Arrest Child Traffickers in Abia State, Rescue 3 month Old Baby

The Abia state Police have arrested some suspected child kidnap syndicates responsible for abducting a three month old baby on the 19th, May 2017.

The Police Public Relations oficer, Geoffrey Ogbonna said in a statement that the command swung into action following a tip-off.

It read “On 19/05/2017 at about 1730hrs, following a report made at Ogbor-hill Police Station by one Rose Ndukwu ‘f’

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

