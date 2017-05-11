Police arrest couple for allegedly selling daughter for N400,000

CROSS River Police Command on yesterday said it had arrested a couple (names withheld) for allegedly selling their six-year old daughter for N400,000. Presenting the couple before journalists, Hafiz Inuwa, the state Commissioner of Police, said the suspects were arrested at Ikom Local Government Area on April 26, 2017 following a tip-off. According to Inuwa, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

