Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arrest driver supplying fuel, food to Boko Haram insurgents

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Police arrest driver supplying fuel, food to Boko Haram insurgents

A driver suspected to be purchasing fuel and food items for Boko Haram insurgents, Mallam Modu Mustapha, has been arrested by men of the Borno Police Command. Speaking in Maiduguri, the state capital, on Sunday, the State Police Commissioner, Damian Chukwu said the suspect was arrested following a tip-off from the public. The police boss […]

Police arrest driver supplying fuel, food to Boko Haram insurgents

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.