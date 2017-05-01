Police arrest driver supplying fuel, food to Boko Haram insurgents
A driver suspected to be purchasing fuel and food items for Boko Haram insurgents, Mallam Modu Mustapha, has been arrested by men of the Borno Police Command. Speaking in Maiduguri, the state capital, on Sunday, the State Police Commissioner, Damian Chukwu said the suspect was arrested following a tip-off from the public. The police boss […]
