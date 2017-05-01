Police Arrest Former Jigawa Governor Sule Lamido

The former governor and leader of opposition PDP in Jigawa state , Sule Lamido, was, yesterday, arrested at his sharada residence in Kano municipal and was taken to the zone A headquarters of Nigerian police in the commercial city.

It was gathered that the former governor was arrested for allegedly making inciting statements urging his Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, adherents to mar the forth coming Local Government elections scheduled to hold in Jigawa state.

Our correspondent reports that the arrest of the former governor followed formal complaint lodged against him by the Jigawa state government. The state government was said to have lodged a formal complaint with the Nigerian Poilice Zone 1 alleging that Sule Lamido had, on April 8th, while addressing his party supporters, made remarks that are capable of engineering his loyalists to invoke mayhem at the forth coming LG polls. As at the time of filling this report, police operatives also stormed Sule Lamido’s residence at his Bamaina villa in Jigawa state, to conduct further search.

The police spokesman for zone A, DSP Muhammad Sambo Sokoto who confirmed the arrest of Sule Lamido noted that the arrest followed receipt of a petition from the Jigawa state government dated 27th April on allege incitement speech capable to create breakdown of peace, law and order in the state.

He however revealed that after concluding the investigation the police will charge him to court assuring that the police will make the findings of its investigation open to the public.

As at 8:00pm yesterday, Lamido was still being held at the police headquarter. But in a swift reaction,the People Democratic Party Jigawa state chapter expressed dismay describing the arrest as politically motivated and a calculated attempt to muzzle opposition in the state.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

