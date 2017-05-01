Police arrest Jigawa ex-gov Sule Lamido – Daily Trust
Police arrest Jigawa ex-gov Sule Lamido
A former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has been arrested by the police in Kano over alleged incitement of supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to disrupt the forthcoming local government election slated for July 1, 2017 …
