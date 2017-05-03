Police arrest kidnap kingpin in Bauchi
The Bauchi State Police Command on Wednesday said it had arrested the leader of a kidnapping gang that had been terrorising Dandango Town and its environs. The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, in a statement on Wednesday named the suspect as one Saidu Abdullahi, 28. Mohammed said that the suspect was arrested on […]
Police arrest kidnap kingpin in Bauchi
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!