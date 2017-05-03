Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrest kidnap kingpin in Bauchi

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The Bauchi State Police Command on Wednesday said it had arrested the leader of a kidnapping gang that had been terrorising Dandango Town and its environs. The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, in a statement on Wednesday named the suspect as one Saidu Abdullahi, 28. Mohammed said that the suspect was arrested on […]

