Police arrest kingpin of kidnapping gang in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command on Wednesday said it had arrested the leader of a kidnapping gang that had been terrorising Dandango Town and its environs.

A statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), SP Haruna Mohammed, and made available to the Newsmen on Wednesday, named the suspect as one Saidu Abdullahi, 28, of Dandango.

Mohammed said that the suspect was arrested on April 30, 2017 at Dandango town by detectives attached to Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command, following a tip-off.

He said that the suspect had on April 27, 2017, conspired with other members of his gang and invaded the town, which is located in Bauchi Local Government Area, and kidnapped three persons.

He named the victims as: Fati Kawu, 22, Adam Kawu, 25, and Malam Hassan, 35, all of Dandango town.

The gang was alleged to have taken the victims to Jimbiri Mountain in Bauchi local government area.

The police spokesman said detectives had traced the suspects to their hideout and rescued the victims, adding that the victims were in good condition and had been re-united with their families.

He said that one cell phone suspected to have been used by the suspect in negotiating for ransom and other incriminating items were recovered from the suspects.

In a related development, the command has arrested a leader of another suspected kidnapping gang terrorising residents of Ganjuwa and Darazo local government areas of the state.

Mohammed named the suspect as one Lawali Musa, 30, of Diji Ward, Bauchi.

He said that the suspect had established a base at Balmo forest in Darazo Local Government Area, notorious for use as kidnappers’ den.

He said that the suspect and his gang had recently kidnapped one Alhaji Sani and one Alhaji Idi of Deji Village and collected N356, 500 and N60,000, from the victims as ransom.

The police spokesman said that the suspect had made a voluntary confession to the offence and was helping the police with useful information that would assist the command to arrest his accomplices

The post Police arrest kingpin of kidnapping gang in Bauchi appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

