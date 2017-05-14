Police arrest man for allegedly killing roommate

Police in Ogun have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly killing his 27-year-old roommate, Friday Michael. The police spokesman in Ogun, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement that the incident happened on Friday at Mamu area of Awa-Ijebu. “The suspect came in around 6.30 a.m. and shot the deceased, who was sleeping, with a […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

