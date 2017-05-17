Police arrest two suspects for allegedly killing Enugu State Deputy Governor

The Enugu State Police Command have arrested two suspected bandits allegedly responsible for the killing of Helen Sunday, the orderly of Enugu State Deputy Governor, Cecilia Ezeilo. A statement by the spokesperson of the command, Ebere Amaraizu, issued in Enugu on Wednesday, said the arrest was effected by the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the command. The …

The post Police arrest two suspects for allegedly killing Enugu State Deputy Governor appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

