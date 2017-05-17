Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrest two suspects for allegedly killing Enugu State Deputy Governor

The Enugu State Police Command  have arrested two suspected bandits allegedly responsible for the killing of Helen Sunday, the orderly of Enugu State Deputy Governor, Cecilia Ezeilo. A statement by the spokesperson of the command, Ebere Amaraizu, issued in Enugu on Wednesday, said the arrest was effected by the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the command. The …

