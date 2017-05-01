Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrest woman who assaulted Nephew with hot iron in Kano

Earlier today we reported a story of how a 10-year-old boy, Fawaz, was reportedly brutalized by her Mum’s sister, Mama Arafa, who used  a hot iron on him in Kano after being accused of stealing by her.

The little boy has been rescued by policemen who have taken his aunty into custody as they plan to charge her with child abuse.

