Police arrests 13 year boy arrested with 29 wraps of Indian hemp. Read more…

The Osun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 13-year-Old boy (name with held) for being in possession of 29 wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp and seven wraps of weeds called ‘Sconge’. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, made the disclosure at a news conference in …

The post Police arrests 13 year boy arrested with 29 wraps of Indian hemp. Read more… appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

