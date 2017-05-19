Police arrests 13 year boy arrested with 29 wraps of Indian hemp. Read more…

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News

The  Osun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 13-year-Old boy (name with held) for being in possession of 29 wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp and seven wraps of weeds called ‘Sconge’. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, made the disclosure  at a news conference in …

