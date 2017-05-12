Police arrests 3 gang members for killing Nigerian based in London

A Nigerian living in London identified as Tobi Animashaun, was murdered in the city following the murder the killers have been jailed. The killers were identified as 23-year-old Jeremiah Lloyd Johnson, 22-year-old Codie Goodensimms and 22-year-old Antoin Gray. The three guys involved in the killing were sentenced on Wednesday, May 10 after being tried for …

The post Police arrests 3 gang members for killing Nigerian based in London appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

