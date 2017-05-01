Police arrests Eight men for organising gay party
Eight men have been arrested by the Indonesian Police for allegedly organising gay party, the police has filed preliminary charges against them under Indonesia’s tough anti-p****graphy law. Two of the eight could face up to 15 years in jail for initiating and facilitating the event, while the six others were released. “This is the first time …
The post Police arrests Eight men for organising gay party appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!