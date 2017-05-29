Police arrests family members for lynching passer-by who urinated near their house

The Police force has arrested a man, his children and other family members in Abuja for allegedly lynching a 60-year-old man who urinated by their residence. Pius Inaiwe was said to have been killed by the suspects for passing urine in their compound in Jiwa, a community in the Abuja Municipal Area Council. It was …

The post Police arrests family members for lynching passer-by who urinated near their house appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

