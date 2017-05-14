Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrests female robber who tried to rob a bank with a gun and a knife

Posted on May 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Kenyan Police apprehended a female armed robber whose intention was to rob the customers at a bank and the bank itself, but her plan did not see the light of day as she was apprehended before she could carry on with her plan.

