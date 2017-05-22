Police arrests fifty Biafra protesters in Ebonyi State

Police has arrested no fewer than fifty members of the Biafra Independent Movement,during the Group’s peaceful rally in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital. It was gathered that Biafra flags flooded the capital city during the rally with a large presence of policemen stationed at strategic locations in the city. The Pro-Biafra agitators were arrested on …

