Police Arrests Former Jigawa Governor Sule Lamido over Inciting Comments

The police in Kano on Sunday arrested the immediate past governor of Jigawa, Sule Lamido. Lamido was arrested for allegedly inciting his supporters to stop the conduct of state’s upcoming local council polls. Lamido’s arrest may be connected with a programme aired on one of the Kano local radio stations. Lamido was alleged to have directed his supporters, during the programme, to […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

