Police arrests Nigerian for trying to export 150 parcels of cannabis in Ghana

Despite the recent warning,by the government over the danger of drugs, some persons have decided not to heed to these warnings. A Nigerian businessman was apprehended by the police for allegedly attempting to transport 150 parcels of compressed Indian hemp (weed) from Accra to Nigeria. The suspect,identified as Orji Ogbonnaya, 38, from Abia State, had …

The post Police arrests Nigerian for trying to export 150 parcels of cannabis in Ghana appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

