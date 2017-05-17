Police arrests Prophet with human skull and horn

A prophet of the Cherubim and Seraphim (C & S) Church in Lagos, Mr. Alimi Isaiah, 55, has been arraigned before the Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan for allegedly being in possession of human skull and a horn. The prophet was arraigned on a count charge of unlawfully having human skull in his possession. ‎The prosecutor, …

The post Police arrests Prophet with human skull and horn appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

