Police arrests Prophet with human skull and horn

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A prophet of the Cherubim and Seraphim (C & S) Church in Lagos, Mr. Alimi Isaiah, 55, has been arraigned before the Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan for allegedly being in possession of human skull and a horn. The prophet was arraigned on a count charge of unlawfully having human skull in his possession. ‎The prosecutor, …

