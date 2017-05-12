Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrests security guard for sexually abusing 11 year old girl

Posted on May 12, 2017

The Cross River Police Command on Wednesday, paraded a security guard who allegedly sexually abused the 11-year-old daughter of his employer. Mr Hafiz Inuwa, the state Commissioner of Police, told newsmen: ”On May 3, we arrested a security guard at Ekorinim area of Calabar Municipality for defiling the 11-year-old daughter of his boss. The case was …

