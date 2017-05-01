Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrests seven cult members in Rivers State

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Seven persons who are suspected to be cultists have been arrested by the Rivers State Police Command over alleged involvement in a cult clash that claimed five persons in Omudioga Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State. The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, disclosed that seven suspects were …

