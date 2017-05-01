Police arrests seven cult members in Rivers State

Seven persons who are suspected to be cultists have been arrested by the Rivers State Police Command over alleged involvement in a cult clash that claimed five persons in Omudioga Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State. The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, disclosed that seven suspects were …

The post Police arrests seven cult members in Rivers State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

