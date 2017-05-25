Police arrests three persons connected to Ogun Killings

Three persons have been arrested by the Zone 2 Police Command for the several killings in the Ijoko area of Ogun State. It was learnt that the suspects – Moses Anthony, Kabiru Ajao and Samson Adagun – were arrested by operatives of the Zonal Intervention Squad after a tip-off. The police said the suspects were responsible …

