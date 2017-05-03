Police arrests three teenagers over the death of 13 year old boy
Three teenagers have been arrested in Ekiti State for the death and secret burial of one Abubakar Abdullahi, 13. The murder took place in Ifaki Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government area of Ekiti State, on Monday. The suspects, who are into lumber business, are Bidemi O ,18, Ojo Sunday, 19, and Adeyeye Miracle, 14. It …
