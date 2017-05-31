Police arrests two teenagers for robbing people of their bags in Bayelsea

Two minors have been arrested by the Bayelsa Police Command, who specialise in bag snatching and stealing in Yenagoa, the state capital. The two minors, identified as Abel Miracle, aged 12, and David Agbagidi, aged 14, were apprehended at Julius Berger roundabout in the Yenagoa metropolis. It was learnt that luck ran out of the …

