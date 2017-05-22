Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrests two women for practising witch craft in the public

Two women were arrested by the Saudi Arabia police on Wednesday, May 17, for allegedly practising witchcraft after a video surfaced on social media. The women were seen in a video attempting to photocopy photos of talismans in a shop. According to the Saudi police, the regional police followed up on a tip after they …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

