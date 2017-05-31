Police avert chaos over annual ritual in Lagos

By Abdulwahab Abdulah

The quick intervention of the police prevented Igboye in Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State from descending into chaos as some indigenes loyal to the traditional ruler planned offering sacrifices to their ancestors.

However, Police made an order stopping the annual ritual to forestall breakdown of law and order in the ancient town.

It was gathered that loyalists of the traditional ruler beautified the shrine and hired tents, chairs and bought a goat with which to make the sacrifice.

The attempt to perform the sacrifice came days after the monarch returned to the community, following reprieve granted him by the Lagos State government last month.

He had been banished last year, following two judgements by Justice Habib Abiru in October, 2008 and Justice Iyabo Kasali in April last year, deposing him as the Orijeru of Igboyeland.

However, before the sacrifice could commence, youths of the community, in retaliation, were said to have swooped on the shrine, stopped the ceremony and chased away the people they met there.

They insisted that no sacrifice will be allowed at the shrine until there is a substantive king on the throne, more so that the community has not selected and installed a new Olisa after the demise of the former Olisa..

Investigation revealed that those sympathetic to the monarch had, earlier in March, prevented some members of the community from celebrating Kilajolu festival spear-headed by one of the ruling houses, during which they normally make offerings to their ancestors.

During a meeting between the Alara of Ilara and the Divisional Crime Officer, DCO, Mrs Akinbo, the monarch denied having anything to do with the attempt to offer sacrifices in the community.

The DCO then ordered that no sacrifice, under any guise, should hold unless it has the approval of all the four ruling houses and until after the Muslim fasting season.

