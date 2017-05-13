Police burst Evans hideout, recover cache of arms

By Ifeanyi Okolie

A building serving as a hideout to the dreaded kidnap kingpin, Evans, who has kidnapped many billionaires within Festac and other parts of Lagos State, collecting up to $1million as ransom from them was yesterday crushed by the police who recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition.

Evans is the most dreaded kidnapper in the country, based on his notoriety in keeping victims in his den for as long as six months or more, ensuring that his demand of up to $1million is met before he could release any victim. Recently, he upped his ransom to 1m euros. He gathers a lot of information on his victims before he strikes. His sophistication has overwhelmed the police who have not been able to track him.

A dispute was said to have broken out among members of his gang and this led to the escape of a victim, Peter Duru, a pharmacist they kidnapped more than a month now.

Saturday Vanguard recent publication exposing the criminal world of Evans was said to have rattled his camp and threw members of his gang against him, compelling some of them to question why he doesn’t pay them commensurate money after receiving close to a billion naria in ransom from many of their operations.

Source disclosed that a member of his gang, who had developed an intimate relationship with Duru, while in captivity allowed him to escape from den which is located in Igando area of Lagos State. It was gathered that the gang member who was bitter on how Evans shared the N150million he received from the Duru’s family few days to Easter, freed him from where he was held. Duru was said to have approached some policemen he sighted at Igando Police Station and they led him to the DPO of station who equally contacted the state Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni. Vanguard gathered that Owoseni, swiftly deployed his operatives at the State Anti-Robbery Squad , SARS and their counterparts at the State Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

Evans and his men, were said to have escaped the den when the policemen stormed the place and four Ak-47 rifles, two pistols, 50 magazines with 40 fully loaded were recovered from the hideout.

