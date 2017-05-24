Police caution IPOB over Biafra day celebrations – NAIJ.COM
Police caution IPOB over Biafra day celebrations
Pro-Biafra groups in Enugu state have been warned by the police not to force people to stay indoors on May 30, as they celebrate the 50 years of declaration of the defunct Biafran Republic. READ ALSO: 10 facts you did not know about Nigeria's 'poorest' …
Enugu Police warn IPOB against sit-at-home order
