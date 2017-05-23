Pages Navigation Menu

Police chief seeks cooperation of monarchs to end crime

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

DEPUTY Inspector-General of Police, DIG, in charge of the North-Central, Shuaibu Gambo, has declared that the cooperation of traditional rulers and their subjects is a precursor to the success of the police in protecting the people. DIG Gambo, who stated this during a courtesy visit to the Head of the FCT Council of Traditional Rulers […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

