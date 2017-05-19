Pages Navigation Menu

Police confirm abduction of 4 Itsekiri leaders in Delta

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The Delta Police Command has confirmed the abduction of four Itsekiri leaders and some officials of Elcrest, an indigenous firm, by suspected militants in Delta. The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the abduction to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Warri, Delta, on Friday. “The police backed by the military are on the trail of the hoodlums,” Aniamaka said.

